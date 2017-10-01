Did You Know...

   

2017: Dem senator on break from corruption trial calls Trump’s leadership ‘shameful’

By Doug Powers  •  October 1, 2017 03:07 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

Accusing somebody else of shaming their office in the middle of your own corruption and bribery trial takes some Godzilla-sized chutzpah, but Sen. Menendez is up to the challenge:

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., told President Trump to “grow up” after the president accused the mayor of San Juan, Carmen Yulin Cruz, of demonstrating poor leadership as the island works to recover from Hurricane Maria.

“Mr. President, I just saw this in PR. Attacking Mayor @CarmenYulinCruz isn’t doing a damn thing to clean it up & begin recovery. Grow up!” Menendez tweeted Saturday, along with an aerial photo of structures destroyed by Hurricane Maria.

Also:

Hey, what politician wouldn’t want a character voucher from a congressman who’s been hit by the feds with multiple charges of fraud and bribery?

