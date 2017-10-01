WARNING: This football team’s ‘unifying moment’ could trigger SJW hyperventilation

By Doug Powers • October 1, 2017 07:34 PM

CAUTION: Social Justice Warriors proceed with paper bag in the event of hyperventilation.

It turns out not all football teams are into the “take a knee” movement as a way to show team unity. Quite the contrary:

A North Georgia high school football team ran out onto the field carrying American flags in what the school superintendent is calling a “unifying moment.”

[…]

Superintendent Michael Gwatney said the “patriotic display” was organized by the team, coaches and parents. “It was an awesome and unifying moment for the audiences on both sides of our stadium and reminded us that no matter what team we support, we are all Americans,” he said.

[…]

The superintendent said the players ran out with the flags particularly as a sign of support for veterans and those currently serving in the armed forces.

What’s truly amazing these days is knowing that this scene has probably pissed off somebody somewhere:

And did I see a “Blue Lives Matter” flag in the mix? Somebody might be about to receive a strongly worded letter from one of Colin Kaepernick’s charities of choice.

