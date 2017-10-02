Hillary Clinton asks country to ‘put politics aside’ and blame NRA for mass shooting
**Written by Doug Powers
Hillary Clinton’s tweeted comments following the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night started out OK:
Las Vegas, we are grieving with you—the victims, those who lost loved ones, the responders, & all affected by this cold-blooded massacre.
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 2, 2017
If she would have stopped there, it would have been a decent statement, but this is Hillary Clinton we’re talking about. Before any investigation has taken place, Clinton not only put some blame on the NRA, but created a hypothetical scenario under which she claims it might have been worse:
The crowd fled at the sound of gunshots.
Imagine the deaths if the shooter had a silencer, which the NRA wants to make easier to get.
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 2, 2017
Also, as Hillary rules dictate, she can’t say anything without the requisite hypocrisy:
Our grief isn't enough. We can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA, and work together to try to stop this from happening again.
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 2, 2017
Hillary’s three tweets shortened: “We grieve for victims of the horrific shooting that’s the NRA’s fault, and please remember not to politicize this tragedy while blaming the NRA.” That’s pretty deplorable, to use a word she likes.
