Hillary Clinton asks country to ‘put politics aside’ and blame NRA for mass shooting

By Doug Powers • October 2, 2017 04:54 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

Hillary Clinton’s tweeted comments following the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night started out OK:

Las Vegas, we are grieving with you—the victims, those who lost loved ones, the responders, & all affected by this cold-blooded massacre. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 2, 2017

If she would have stopped there, it would have been a decent statement, but this is Hillary Clinton we’re talking about. Before any investigation has taken place, Clinton not only put some blame on the NRA, but created a hypothetical scenario under which she claims it might have been worse:

The crowd fled at the sound of gunshots. Imagine the deaths if the shooter had a silencer, which the NRA wants to make easier to get. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 2, 2017

Also, as Hillary rules dictate, she can’t say anything without the requisite hypocrisy:

Our grief isn't enough. We can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA, and work together to try to stop this from happening again. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 2, 2017

Hillary’s three tweets shortened: “We grieve for victims of the horrific shooting that’s the NRA’s fault, and please remember not to politicize this tragedy while blaming the NRA.” That’s pretty deplorable, to use a word she likes.

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe