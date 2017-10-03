VP of admin that just left WH after 8 years says WH needs to do something about guns

By Doug Powers • October 3, 2017 09:23 AM

Former VP Joe “fire the shotgun through the door” Biden has slammed the Trump White House and Congress for taking immediate-but-unspecified action that would prevent mass shootings in as-yet unknown ways:

Former Vice President Joe Biden called for Congress and the White House to enact gun control legislation after a gunman killed more than 50 people and wounded at least 500 others at a country music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday night, and said there is “no excuse for inaction.” “Appalled by the senseless loss of life in Las Vegas. Jill and I hold all those affected and grieving in our hearts,” Biden tweeted Monday. “How long do we let gun violence tear families apart? Enough. Congress & the WH should act now to save lives. There’s no excuse for inaction.”

If “inaction” is part of the problem, Biden joined many other liberals in stopping short of saying what kind of “action” would have prevented the horrific attack, but they won’t because this is pretty much about casting blame on the NRA and, by extension, Republicans. The tactic obviously hasn’t worked for the Dems politically (they’re one election disaster away from being moved to the top of the Endangered Species List) but that’s obviously not going to stop them from returning to that well repeatedly and serving as living testaments to the definition of insanity.

Democrats seem to conveniently forget that for the first couple years of Obama/Biden they had control of the WH and Congress. Why wasn’t “action” taken then? Maybe Harry Reid knows. In any case, Biden’s criticism is kind of ironic coming from the #2 man in an administration that inadvertently helped the gun industry break sales records.

