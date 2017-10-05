Hollywood mogul’s response to NYT sexual predator bombshells: Let’s get the NRA!

By Doug Powers • October 5, 2017 05:06 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

The New York Times has reported about decades worth of sexual harassment allegations against Hollywood mogul and big Hillary & Dem supporter Harvey Weinstein:

An investigation by The New York Times found previously undisclosed allegations against Mr. Weinstein stretching over nearly three decades, documented through interviews with current and former employees and film industry workers, as well as legal records, emails and internal documents from the businesses he has run, Miramax and the Weinstein Company. During that time, after being confronted with allegations including sexual harassment and unwanted physical contact, Mr. Weinstein has reached at least eight settlements with women, according to two company officials speaking on the condition of anonymity. Among the recipients, The Times found, were a young assistant in New York in 1990, an actress in 1997, an assistant in London in 1998, an Italian model in 2015 and Ms. O’Connor shortly after, according to records and those familiar with the agreements.

Weinstein’s response to the numerous allegations? He’s a child of the 60s and obviously likes to quote Jay-Z. Also, if he could only be forgiven, Weinstein would love to help the Left take on the NRA. Check out that doozy of a final paragraph:

New statement from Harvey Weinstein after bombshell NYT story. Says he's going to take leave and focus on the NRA https://t.co/Kcr5TWnSN1 pic.twitter.com/SLOXHKtfTW — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 5, 2017

He forgot re-committing to the fight against climate change, but perhaps Weinstein wants to keep that one in the chamber in case he needs it later. But trying to make his own harassment issues about Wayne LaPierre is one of the most shameful dodges in recent memory. No wonder he gets along so well with the Clintons.

Just think, Weinstein assisted in bankrolling the campaign of Hillary & husband Bill, whose zipper in the last few decades has been more overworked than a Grand Canyon pack mule on 4th of July weekend. The Clintons then used that money to spread their “Republicans are bad for women” message far and wide — all with the MSM’s blessing and help. What an absolute joke.

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe