PEAK pitiful: Grieving fans thank Hillary 11 months after election loss

By Doug Powers • October 5, 2017 08:58 PM

Hillary Clinton most likely has the longest “victory” tour after losing an election of any candidate in history. On the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night, she was thanked some more, nearly a year after being denied the White House:

Hillary Clinton went on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon yesterday and the female writers of the show wanted to show their gratitude to the former presidential candidate. They read out thank-you notes to her along to appropriate “thank-you note writing music.” Being comedy writers, they were pretty funny, with one of them telling Clinton, “Call me day or night and I will be there with a gallon of ice cream and two spoons to tell you, girl you are so much better than him!” Once the writers were done it was Miley Cyrus’ turn, and she took a pretty sincere tone, seeming to choke up with emotion as she thanked Clinton for being “a beacon of strength,” before giving her a teary hug.

Maybe take a healthy dose of your anti-emetic of choice before proceeding with the video:

A real “comedy” show would have included somebody from Trump’s team writing a note to Hillary thanking her for not going to Wisconsin and for telling coal country she planned to put them out of work.

