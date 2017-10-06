‘Truth to power’ late-night hosts were ALL OVER the Weinstein story (just kidding)

By Doug Powers • October 6, 2017 03:05 PM

Here’s a compilation of all the jokes and comments made about Harvey Weinstein last night by “truth to power” late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Myers, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon:

Weinstein has donated nearly $600,000 to Democrats and raised a lot more money than that for the party and its pols, so you’d think that could provide a treasure trove of jokes about Democrat hypocrisy. Dems habitually accusing Republicans as being “bad for women” when their party was the home to Ted Kennedy, Bill Clinton, John Edwards, Anthony Weiner and now Weinstein could be ripe comedic territory, but for some reason it isn’t:

Late-night comedy hosts on Thursday steered clear of the newly revealed bombshell allegations that Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed several women over decades. The New York Times report, which claimed that Weinstein has been accused of sexual harassing at least eight women, including actresses Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan, over the span of nearly 30 years, broke at around 2 p.m. EST on Thursday, only a few hours before late-night shows typically tape. But those same shows regularly provide same-day jokes on news regarding President Donald Trump that has broken well after then, the Daily Beast reported. Late-night comedians Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, James Corden, and Stephen Colbert all avoided any mention of the allegations against Weinstein, both in their monologues and interviews with movie-star guests. The Daily Beast noted that Corden and Fallon have appeared in Weinstein films.

“Truth to power” — as long as that “power” doesn’t have a big “D” and huge dollar sign after its name.

But at least the media’s reminded us that we don’t need our own consciences anymore:

Don’t look now, but “America’s conscience” gets its talking points from Chuck Schumer, who got big donations from Harvey Weinstein, so upcoming monologues might also be Weinstein-free.

