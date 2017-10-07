Did You Know...

   

Hillary Clinton finds new post-election loss niche: Cybersecurity expert

By Doug Powers  •  October 7, 2017 03:35 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

This has to be the funniest headline of the week:

Unless her first tip was “don’t ever take cyber security advice from Hillary Clinton” it was a counterproductive speech:

If you’re not sold on Hillary’s cyber-expert cred, here’s a flashback to convince you:

Who better to give a speech about cybersecurity than somebody “remarkably uninterested and unfamiliar with new technology”? Maybe her entire cybersecurity speech consisted of this: “One word: BleachBit!”

Hillary has admitted she doesn’t know much about tech, so the real reason she was there was of course to sell books and keep blaming Russia for her failings:

She addressed a crowd of about 500 people as part of a launch event for Stanford’s new Global Digital Policy Incubator.

On the topic of digital technology, Clinton focused her remarks on Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

Of course she did.

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Posted in: 2016 Campaign,Hillary Clinton
