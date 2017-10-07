Hillary Clinton finds new post-election loss niche: Cybersecurity expert
**Written by Doug Powers
This has to be the funniest headline of the week:
Unless her first tip was “don’t ever take cyber security advice from Hillary Clinton” it was a counterproductive speech:
Hillary Clinton's email server was unsecure for first 3 months in office http://t.co/4gXbDpemVn pic.twitter.com/RYG5nZ9ZMY
— Fortune (@FortuneMagazine) March 11, 2015
If you’re not sold on Hillary’s cyber-expert cred, here’s a flashback to convince you:
Who better to give a speech about cybersecurity than somebody “remarkably uninterested and unfamiliar with new technology”? Maybe her entire cybersecurity speech consisted of this: “One word: BleachBit!”
Hillary has admitted she doesn’t know much about tech, so the real reason she was there was of course to sell books and keep blaming Russia for her failings:
She addressed a crowd of about 500 people as part of a launch event for Stanford’s new Global Digital Policy Incubator.
On the topic of digital technology, Clinton focused her remarks on Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.
Of course she did.
