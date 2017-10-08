Nancy Pelosi speaks the truth (!?)
|Tweet
**Written by Doug Powers
Nancy Pelosi recently did a great job of proving wrong those who say if you give the Dems an inch on gun control measures they’ll be inspired to take a mile. Oops, I mean, she did a great job of proving them right:
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Thursday that she “certainly hopes” a ban on “bump stocks” will open the door to additional gun control actions.
“They’re going to say, ‘You give them bump stock, it’s going to be a slippery slope.’ I certainly hope so,” she told a reporter at a news conference.
A broken clock is right twice a day just as Nancy Pelosi is honest once in a while. But what other gun measures would Pelosi & the Dems have in mind? As usual, you’ll have to pass their bill to find out what’s in it.
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
WaPo fact check rates Tim Kaine’s ‘silencer’ lie less untrue because of his ignorance
October 4, 2017 08:10 PM by Doug Powers
We need fallacy control now!
October 4, 2017 07:29 AM by Michelle Malkin
Dems ‘do something’ by blaming NRA/GOP for nonexistent aspect of LV shooting
October 3, 2017 01:08 PM by Doug Powers
VP of admin that just left WH after 8 years says WH needs to do something about guns
October 3, 2017 09:23 AM by Doug Powers
Hillary Clinton asks country to ‘put politics aside’ and blame NRA for mass shooting
October 2, 2017 04:54 PM by Doug Powers
Categories: Guns, Hillary Clinton