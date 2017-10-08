Nancy Pelosi speaks the truth (!?)

By Doug Powers • October 8, 2017 09:52 AM

Nancy Pelosi recently did a great job of proving wrong those who say if you give the Dems an inch on gun control measures they’ll be inspired to take a mile. Oops, I mean, she did a great job of proving them right:

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Thursday that she “certainly hopes” a ban on “bump stocks” will open the door to additional gun control actions. “They’re going to say, ‘You give them bump stock, it’s going to be a slippery slope.’ I certainly hope so,” she told a reporter at a news conference.

A broken clock is right twice a day just as Nancy Pelosi is honest once in a while. But what other gun measures would Pelosi & the Dems have in mind? As usual, you’ll have to pass their bill to find out what’s in it.

