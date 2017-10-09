Update on how progressive policies are ‘helping’ San Fran businesses

By Doug Powers • October 9, 2017 04:07 AM

The city of San Francisco took a lead in leading the local economy into progressive utopia in June of this year:

San Francisco’s minimum wage will increase to $14 per hour on Saturday, continuing the scheduled increases of a voter-approved measure that will lead The City to have one of the highest minimum wages in the country at $15 next year.

How’s that going? Fast forward to this month:

Gee, what could have happened?

Factors like skyrocketing rents, minimum wage and health care have certainly taken a toll on Bib Gourmand-style restaurants around the Bay Area. More than 60 restaurants closed between Sept. 2016 and Jan. 2017, according to the East Bay Times. “We’re at this precipice where the model of the full-service restaurant is being pushed to the brink,” said Gwyneth Borden, executive director of the Golden Gate Restaurant Association.

Maybe the local progressives will be able to figure out what’s going on. Just to be safe, for now, they’ll probably blame climate change, the NRA and panic about pending Republican tax cut proposals while calling for an even higher minimum wage to make up the difference.

