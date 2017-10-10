Hillary Clinton was so angered by Weinstein ‘revelations’ that she…

By Doug Powers • October 10, 2017 01:29 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

…Released a two-sentence statement through her spokesman five days after the story broke and a couple decades after everybody knew about his habitual behavior:

“I was shocked and appalled by the revelations about Harvey Weinstein,” Clinton said in a statement through her spokesman Nick Merrill. “The behavior described by women coming forward cannot be tolerated. Their courage and the support of others is critical in helping to stop this kind of behavior.” Weinstein is a longtime associate of the Clintons and a major Democratic Party donor who bundled funds for the party’s political campaigns, including supporting both of Clinton’s presidential bids.

Hillary went on to say she’s going to give away all the money Weinstein had ever given her campaigns or raised for her political efforts. Wait, I mean she didn’t say that. Hillary’s statement took a lot of chutzpah coming from the same woman who oversaw the Clinton White House’s “Bimbo Eruptions” wing to discredit and destroy women with accusations about her husband.

Watching Dems like the Clintons, who constantly slammed Republicans as waging a “war on women,” pretend they didn’t know about Weinstein is utterly laughable. Click “play” to roll tape on the Jumbo Hypocrite-Tron:

I particularly like the part where Weinstein reminded Bill Clinton about the time they spent in Aspen and Bubba had that “don’t even continue with this story” look on his face.

