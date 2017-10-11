What’s worse than the sale of baby parts? A GOPers statement ABOUT selling baby parts

By Doug Powers • October 11, 2017 05:21 PM

Written by Doug Powers

The pro-abort Left has its supporters at Twitter, and there’s no better way to confirm that than by looking at what the social media company temporarily flagged as potentially offensive content from Tennessee Rep. Marsha Blackburn, who’s running for U.S. Senate:

A Senate campaign ad by Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn was blocked on Twitter Monday because of a statement she made in the spot about the sale of fetal tissue for medical research. Blackburn, a Tennessee representative running to fill the retiring Sen. Bob Corker’s seat, said in the ad that she “stopped the sale of baby parts.” Twitter told Blackburn’s campaign in an email obtained by Fox News that the line was “deemed an inflammatory statement that is likely to evoke a strong negative reaction.” The line, in full, states: “I’m 100% pro-life. I fought Planned Parenthood, and we stopped the sale of baby body parts — thank god.”

I don’t know if Twitter noticed, but do they know what also evokes a “strong negative reaction” to comments about selling baby parts? Actually dismembering babies and selling the parts! But no, a statement about it is what’s “inflammatory.”

Twitter eventually backed away from what they considered potentially offensive and allowed Blackburn to use a few words describing what Planned Parenthood considers one of our most cherished rights as Americans.

.@Twitter shut down our video ad, claiming it's "inflammatory" & "negative." Join me in standing up to Silicon Valley → RETWEET our message! pic.twitter.com/K3w4AMgW6i — Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) October 9, 2017

With the extra exposure Blackburn got as a result, Twitter basically made an in-kind donation to her Senate campaign. I love irony.

