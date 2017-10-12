Pelosi: Trump’s EO will sabotage O-care (How? She has no idea)

By Doug Powers • October 12, 2017 06:00 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

Out: We have to pass it to find out what’s in it.

In: He signed it, I still don’t know what’s in it, but I do know it’s awful:

Q: Leader Pelosi, I know the White House hasn’t put out all the details yet, but can you respond to what we know about the President’s executive order on health care that they’re putting out today and what your take is on him doing anything by executive order after essentially failing to get anything through Congress on health care? Leader Pelosi: Well, I don’t know what he’s putting out today, but I do know it is a sabotage of the Affordable Care Act and, quite frankly, a real disservice to the American people, many of whom voted for him. We’ll have more to say about it when we see actually what he’s putting forth.

Pelosi was taking offense to Donald Trump’s EO signed Thursday:

Congressional Democrats said Thursday that President Trump’s executive order to relax insurance rules is the latest evidence of Republican “sabotage” against Obamacare. The president signed the order that directs federal agencies to examine regulations that would make it easier for people to band together to get “association health plans” and buy more short-term insurance. Democrats quickly criticized the order as a back door to attack protections for people with pre-existing conditions and increase “junk” insurance plans.

What gives? When Pelosi was cloudy on details about a health insurance initiative just a few years ago we were supposed to assume everything was great:

If Republicans used that approach now and Nancy would flip. For some reason the saying “ain’t no fun when the rabbit got the gun” comes to mind.

