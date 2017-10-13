Women’s March kicking patriarchy in crotch with Bernie Sanders as convention opener
|Tweet
**Written by Doug Powers
Thought experiment in October 2017: You’re a progressive women’s organization searching for a high profile female in politics to open your convention — one who wasn’t overly backed by Harvey Weinstein so it doesn’t look too hypocritical — who do you call? Bernie Sanders, apparently:
We are so excited to have @SenSanders join us at the #WomensConvention October 27-29th in Detroit! https://t.co/UssiTSe2IN
— Women's March (@womensmarch) October 12, 2017
Feminists aren’t thrilled at all, but I fully expect Sanders to use his speech as an opportunity to describe why not nearly enough females go into the field of progressivism/socialism, as evidenced by the fact that the Women’s March had to have their convention kicked off by a man:
Organizers behind the Women’s Convention still feel the Bern — and for that, they are feeling the backlash.
On Thursday, the Women’s Convention organizers — who also led the Women’s March in January — announced Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will be a featured speaker at the three-day event, which will take place in Detroit later this month.
The convention “aims to have participants leave inspired and motivated, with new connections, skills and strategies for working towards collective liberation for women of all races, ethnicities, ages, abilities, sexual identities, gender expressions, immigration statuses, religious faiths, and economic statuses,” according to its press release.
Unreliable sources tell me Sanders’ speech to the Women’s March convention is tentatively titled “How to Be a Socialist Anti-Capitalist Public Servant with 3 Homes (Even a Girl Can Do It).” Hmm, there might be an issue there.
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
What’s worse than the sale of baby parts? A GOPers statement ABOUT selling baby parts
October 11, 2017 05:21 PM by Doug Powers
Update on how progressive policies are ‘helping’ San Fran businesses
October 9, 2017 04:07 AM by Doug Powers
That’ll teach him! DNC gives away 10% of Weinstein’s donations (to Dem orgs)
October 8, 2017 12:52 PM by Doug Powers
Hillary Clinton finds new post-election loss niche: Cybersecurity expert
October 7, 2017 03:35 PM by Doug Powers
‘Truth to power’ late-night hosts were ALL OVER the Weinstein story (just kidding)
October 6, 2017 03:05 PM by Doug Powers
Categories: Hollyweird, Politics