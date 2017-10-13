Women’s March kicking patriarchy in crotch with Bernie Sanders as convention opener

By Doug Powers • October 13, 2017 05:33 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

Thought experiment in October 2017: You’re a progressive women’s organization searching for a high profile female in politics to open your convention — one who wasn’t overly backed by Harvey Weinstein so it doesn’t look too hypocritical — who do you call? Bernie Sanders, apparently:

We are so excited to have @SenSanders join us at the #WomensConvention October 27-29th in Detroit! https://t.co/UssiTSe2IN — Women's March (@womensmarch) October 12, 2017

Feminists aren’t thrilled at all, but I fully expect Sanders to use his speech as an opportunity to describe why not nearly enough females go into the field of progressivism/socialism, as evidenced by the fact that the Women’s March had to have their convention kicked off by a man:

Organizers behind the Women’s Convention still feel the Bern — and for that, they are feeling the backlash. On Thursday, the Women’s Convention organizers — who also led the Women’s March in January — announced Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will be a featured speaker at the three-day event, which will take place in Detroit later this month. The convention “aims to have participants leave inspired and motivated, with new connections, skills and strategies for working towards collective liberation for women of all races, ethnicities, ages, abilities, sexual identities, gender expressions, immigration statuses, religious faiths, and economic statuses,” according to its press release.

Unreliable sources tell me Sanders’ speech to the Women’s March convention is tentatively titled “How to Be a Socialist Anti-Capitalist Public Servant with 3 Homes (Even a Girl Can Do It).” Hmm, there might be an issue there.

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe