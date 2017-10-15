Jane Fonda, last month’s ‘feminist hero’ for slamming Trump, now sorry about something

By Doug Powers • October 15, 2017 10:14 AM

Just one month ago, our celebrity betters were back atop their national TV soap box and taking pot shots at one of their favorite targets:

9 to 5’s Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton and Lily Tomlin once again proved that they’re the feminist heroes we need while reuniting at the Emmy Awards. While presenting an award at Sunday’s gala, the ladies couldn’t help but notice the similarities between the sexist boss played by Dabney Coleman in their beloved movie, and the current occupant of the White House. “Back in 1980, in that movie, we refused to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot,” Jane Fonda said to a huge applause. To an even more rapturous response, Lily Tomlin added: “And in 2017, we still refuse to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot.”

They say things like that to wild applause from like-minded libs who call that courageous, all the while the elephant in the room snickered, because they all knew, including Fonda:

Jane Fonda regrets not speaking up earlier about Harvey Weinstein. The film star, who is also an active women’s rights advocate, told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour on Thursday that she “found out about Harvey about a year ago.” “I’m ashamed that I didn’t say anything right then,” Fonda said.

Side-by-side this perfectly sums up self-righteous, holier-than-thou Hollywood:

Glaring hypocrisy, what a way to make a livin’! At next month’s Academy Awards, will Hollywood have the courage to present a sizable portion of their own industry with a collective Oscar for “Outstanding Achievement in Hypocrisy, Selective Outrage and Denial”? Of course not.

