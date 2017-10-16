Did You Know...

   

John Kerry, Susan Rice very concerned that Trump’s treating Iran unfairly

Share
By Doug Powers  •  October 16, 2017 03:39 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

President Trump’s announcement that the U.S. won’t certify Iranian compliance with the Iran Deal has former Secretary of State John Kerry worried that the current administration is treating unfairly the country headed by a man who leads “death to America” chants.” From CBS News:

Former Secretary of State John Kerry on Friday blasted President Trump’s decision not to re-certify Iran’s compliance with the Iran nuclear deal, accusing Mr. Trump of jumpstarting an “international crisis.”
[…]
Kerry was the country’s top diplomat in 2015 when the U.S. entered into the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), better known as the Iran deal.

“President Trump’s decision today is dangerous,” Kerry said in a lengthy statement he posted to Twitter. “He’s creating an international crisis. It endangers America’s national security interests and those of our closest allies.

What’s NOT dangerous, as far as Kerry’s concerned? Shipping hundreds of millions of dollars in cash to the world’s #1 state sponsor of terrorism.

Another former Obama administration official was troubled by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s support for scrapping the Iran Deal:

To which former Obama National Security Adviser Susan Rice replied:

“BS.” But keep in mind, that accusation is coming from the person who blamed the Benghazi attack on a “hateful video” five times in a single morning:

Also, the “BS” accusation comes from the ex-NSA who said something in 2014 about Bowe Bergdahl that looks stupid considering today’s news:

I might not always be certain who to believe when it comes to some issues, but I’m damn sure who to never believe.

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Posted in: 2016 Campaign,Iran,John Kerry,Terrorist attacks
Printer Friendly

Shiv-alry is not dead: Hillary says WH hopes got shanked by Comey

October 16, 2017 09:49 PM by Doug Powers

A “shiv” made in Russia, no doubt

Hillary: We need *open & honest sexual assault discussion (*that does NOT mention Bill)

October 13, 2017 09:31 PM by Doug Powers

BleachBit for your history book!

Hillary Clinton finds new post-election loss niche: Cybersecurity expert

October 7, 2017 03:35 PM by Doug Powers

Perfect

PEAK pitiful: Grieving fans thank Hillary 11 months after election loss

October 5, 2017 08:58 PM by Doug Powers

The sads

Rule change! Hillary now says you don’t have to vote for candidate just because she’s a woman

September 30, 2017 03:54 PM by Doug Powers

Forget what you heard for 1.5 years leading up to the election


Categories: 2016 Campaign, Hillary Clinton