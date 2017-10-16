Shiv-alry is not dead: Hillary says WH hopes got shanked by Comey

By Doug Powers • October 16, 2017 09:49 PM

Hillary Clinton was interviewed recently by an Australian Broadcasting Corporation journalist who noticed that the former presidential candidate has descended into madness. Well, the interviewer didn’t put it that way but still…

I have been following Hillary Clinton’s career since the mid-1990s as a journalist in Washington reporting on the first term of Bill Clinton’s presidency. The Hillary Clinton I knew then would not have said publicly she had been “shivved” by the former head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, James Comey.

Sure, but the Hillary Clinton the reporter knew back in the 1990s hadn’t lost to Donald Trump after an inept campaign for president weighed down by hypocrisy and arrogance. That said, Hillary basically painted an ironic picture of Comey trying to take her out in a prison yard:

She referred to Comey’s handling of the investigation into her use of a private email server as secretary of state, in particular the letter written by Comey days before the election re opening the investigation: “He did shiv me, yeah … we also know that opponents of mine, like former mayor Rudy Giuliani, knew something was coming. “So there was clearly an effort to derail my campaign at the end.”

What makes that even more hilarious is that Comey is one of the reasons that Clinton isn’t one of the newest cast members of a real-life knockoff of “Orange is the New Black.” But Clinton has to keep pretending the ex-FBI director didn’t do her a huge favor when he could have made it so much worse for her.

