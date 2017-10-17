Dare to dream: ‘Constitutional law expert’ lays out Hillary’s path to the WH
**Written by Doug Powers
This is such a ridiculous pipe dream that regular pipe dreams are laughing at it, but hardcore Clinton fans might be intrigued and filled with fresh hope, so here goes — Hillary’s path to the White House as it stands now:
Here’s how constitutional law expert Lessig lays it out:
If number 1: If Trump is definitively found to have colluded directly with Russia, he would be forced to resign or be impeached.
If number 2: If Trump is removed, Vice President Mike Pence would become president.
If number 3: If Pence becomes president, he should resign too, given that he benefited from the same help from Mother Russia.
If number 4: If Pence resigns before appointing a vice president, Ryan would become president.
If number 5: If Ryan becomes president, he should do the right thing and choose Clinton for vice president. Then he should resign.
“The answer seems unavoidable: He should nominate the person defeated by the treason of his own party, and then step aside and let her become the president,” Lessig writes. “Without doubt, if Ryan did the right thing, that would be the most extraordinary event in the history of America since the Confederate Army fired on Fort Sumter. But unlike that, this event would build the union, not divide it.”
Sounds like a solid strategy!
Too bad the Clinton campaign didn’t try something like that before the election:
If number 1: Hillary doesn’t tell coal country she’s going to put them out of work.
If number 2: Hillary campaigns in Wisconsin.
If number 3: Hillary spends time in swing states instead of schmoozing rich celebs in L.A. and on the Vineyard.
If number 4: Hillary’s campaign doesn’t assume the election is in the bag three months before it takes place.
But anyway, all Hillary needs to do is put on these ruby slippers (after her broken toe heals of course) and do this three times while saying “there’s no place like the White House.” At that point… nothing will happen.
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
