Bernie Sanders: You should WANT to pay higher taxes (For the ‘free’ stuff!)
**Written by Doug Powers
Bernie Sanders and Ted Cruz debated about taxes on CNN Wednesday night, and the Vermont socialist senator described the reason taxes on everybody need to go up, not down. Why? For all that “free” stuff:
.@BernieSanders on taxes: "Yes, you are going to pay more"
But says you will get "free health care, free child care," kids can go to college
— Teddy Davis (@TeddyDavisCNN) October 19, 2017
The crux of Bern-ocracy is that the government should get your money and decide what you need — no thought or freedom required! Heck, Americans should want to pay higher taxes, or so Sanders would like everybody to believe. Hopefully the Democratic Party parrots that message in 2020.
Sanders’ attempt to invoke Robin Hood also blew up in his face:
