Did You Know...

   

Bernie Sanders: You should WANT to pay higher taxes (For the ‘free’ stuff!)

Share
By Doug Powers  •  October 19, 2017 05:44 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

Bernie Sanders and Ted Cruz debated about taxes on CNN Wednesday night, and the Vermont socialist senator described the reason taxes on everybody need to go up, not down. Why? For all that “free” stuff:

The crux of Bern-ocracy is that the government should get your money and decide what you need — no thought or freedom required! Heck, Americans should want to pay higher taxes, or so Sanders would like everybody to believe. Hopefully the Democratic Party parrots that message in 2020.

Sanders’ attempt to invoke Robin Hood also blew up in his face:

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Posted in: Politics
Printer Friendly

Nauseating: Dem Rep. thrilled by how she just became a ‘rock star’

October 19, 2017 08:33 PM by Doug Powers

New low

NY Times: Economy’s getting better, and here’s how that might kill you

October 18, 2017 07:16 AM by Doug Powers

Even good news is bad news in the Trump era

Dare to dream: ‘Constitutional law expert’ lays out Hillary’s path to the WH

October 17, 2017 01:37 PM by Doug Powers

Don’t stop believing

‘Take a knee’ reaches city council level

October 17, 2017 09:34 AM by Doug Powers

Trends

Shiv-alry is not dead: Hillary says WH hopes got shanked by Comey

October 16, 2017 09:49 PM by Doug Powers

A “shiv” made in Russia, no doubt


Categories: 2016 Campaign, Corruption, Democrats, Hillary Clinton