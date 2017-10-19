Nauseating: Dem Rep. thrilled by how she just became a ‘rock star’
**Written by Doug Powers
In a year where new lows seem to be reached almost hourly, this one might not be eclipsed for quite a bit longer than that:
Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson (Fla.) laughed on Thursday that she was now a “rock star” and called it “phenomenal” that she’s embroiled in a feud with the White House over a conversation President Donald Trump had with a military widow.
Wilson set off a firestorm this week when she told reporters that Trump upset Myeshia Johnson, the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, when he called her on Tuesday night. Wilson characterized Trump as insensitive in remarks she overheard to the widow of the soldier, who was killed along with three others in an ambush in Niger.
Wilson then did a series of television interviews on the subject and called Trump a “liar” when he denied any inappropriate comments.
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said at Thursday’s press briefing that he was “stunned” and “brokenhearted” at Wilson revealing a “sacred” conversation between Trump and Mrs. Johnson.
“Rock star.” Yes, that’s what Wilson actually called herself after using a horrible situation to try and score political points for The Resistance:
She’s almost certainly secured a prime-time speaking slot at the 2020 Democratic Convention.
