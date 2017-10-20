Heh: Obama warns decimated Dem Party that divisive politics is a dead-end street
**Written by Doug Powers
Former President Barack Obama is on the campaign trail for Dems, and he’s bringing some wisdom with him:
Obama: "If you have to win a campaign by dividing people, you're not going to be able to govern them. You won't be able to unite them later" pic.twitter.com/TPAkycVMXQ
— CBS News (@CBSNews) October 19, 2017
Obama’s so self-unaware he has no idea he’s projecting, which means at the same time he has no idea just how correct he is:
That’s where the “politics of division” took Dems!
It’s funny to see Obama pretend he didn’t take part in the politics of division. Maybe he hopes nobody remembers “get in their face”:
Remember when Obama said Iranians chanting “death to America” were “making common cause with the Republican caucus”? Good times:
Don’t forget “you didn’t build that”:
And “climate change deniers” are a grave threat to humanity and national security was also a nice, non-divisive touch:
Obama made it known very early in his presidency that he would bend over backwards to avoid being polarizing:
So the Dems should listen to Obama’s lecture about divisiveness and heed his warning. He knows what he’s talking about whether he realizes it or not…
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
