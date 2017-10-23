Russia investigation edges closer to… totally backfiring on Team Hillary
The DNC and Team Clinton’s immediate and loud “Russia collusion” accusation against the Trump campaign after their 2016 election loss was a desperate attempt to avoid the reality that Hillary was simply a bad candidate, but considering recent news it might also be one of the most glaring examples of projection in modern political history. Combine that with a new wrinkle in the Mueller investigation and all the finger pointing and demand for a Russia investigation could backfire big time:
Tony Podesta and the Podesta Group are now the subjects of a federal investigation being led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, three sources with knowledge of the matter told NBC News.
The probe of Podesta and his Democratic-leaning lobbying firm grew out of Mueller’s inquiry into the finances of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, according to the sources. As special counsel, Mueller has been tasked with investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.
[…]
Tony Podesta is the chairman of the Podesta Group and the brother of John Podesta, Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign chairman. John Podesta is not currently affiliated with the Podesta Group and is not part of Mueller’s investigation.
Isn’t it funny how following trails of corruption so often lead to the doorsteps of people who are close to those affiliated with the Clintons? It’s always such a coincidence.
