Mass. chapter of anti-Trump Resistance to scream for impeachment help from sky gods
**Written by Doug Powers
A year after the election it sounds like those upset by what happened last November 8th are starting to finally pull themselves together. Just kidding!
Over 4,000 Facebook users have RSVP’d—another 33,000 are interested in attending—to the Nov. 8 event being held in Boston that is literally titled “Scream helplessly at the sky on the anniversary of the election.”
The event is pretty much self-explanatory. On the anniversary of last year’s election, thousands will flock to the Boston Common for a party fueled by despair and aggravation over the contest’s winner—whom 73 million Americans voted against.
“This administration has attacked everything about what it means to be American,” Johanna Schulman, a local activist in Cambridge who is working on organizing the event, told Newsweek Friday. “Who wouldn’t feel helpless every day? Coming together reminds us that we are not alone, that we are part of an enormous community of activists who are motivated and angry, whose actions can make a difference.”
They’re calling it “Scream helplessly at the sky on the anniversary of the election” because “Re-enactment of Hillary Clinton watching the election returns” didn’t sound Resistance-y enough.
