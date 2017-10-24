Did You Know...

   

Of course: MSNBC report asking if higher border fence is necessary ruined by fence jumpers

By Doug Powers  •  October 24, 2017 05:37 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

This is some serious self-contained irony, and on more than one level. Enjoy:

The only thing surprising is that MSNBC didn’t report that those jumping the fence were doing so only because they were trying to get to Canada.

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

