DOJ settles IRS targeting lawsuits filed during totally scandal-free Obama admin

By Doug Powers • October 26, 2017 02:17 PM

Among the Democrats’ favorite historical revisionist talking points are those that the Obama presidency was scandal free:

Obama WH Chief of Staff: I’m Proud That We’ve Been ‘Historically Free of Scandal’ https://t.co/Ycxk7THCga (VIDEO) pic.twitter.com/B48m3GXDbD — Mediaite (@Mediaite) January 15, 2017

Tom Price and the rest of the ever- swampy Trump WH is a permanent reminder of how honorable and scandal-free an administration Obama ran — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) September 29, 2017

There was no scandal for eight years, not even as Lois Lerner was pleading the Fifth. How do we know this? Because the president who promised “if you like your plan you can keep it” said so at the time:

Obama: 'Not even a smidgen of corruption' in IRS scandal http://t.co/MAsF33uyth — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 3, 2014

Back in the real world, the Justice Department has just had to settle on one of those non-scandals during the Obama years:

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced early Thursday that the Justice Department had entered into settlements with Tea Party groups whose tax-exempt status was significantly delayed by the IRS dating back to 2013, “based solely on their viewpoint or ideology.” The settlements involve payments to the plaintiffs and an apology from the IRS. The targeting scandal drew heavy attention in 2013 when the IRS admitted it applied extra scrutiny to conservative groups applying for nonprofit status. Lois Lerner, then head of the Exempt Organizations unit responsible, became the public face of the scandal, though other IRS officials were involved as well.

Lois Lerner remains retired on what is no doubt a cushy (though unverifiably so) taxpayer-supplied federal pension.

