Hillary Clinton, DNC locks to share ‘Psychological Projectors of the Decade’ award

October 26, 2017

**Written by Doug Powers

It looks like Hillary Clinton and the DNC are the odds-on favorites to share the prestigious Psychological Projector of the Decade award. For Hillary’s part, at least she’s going to win something…

October 31, 2016:

With just 8 days left, this can’t wait. RT if you agree Trump should immediately disclose all of his ties and connections to Russia. pic.twitter.com/IqmC2wIDq4 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 1, 2016

On second thought, Clinton should also win some sort of unintentional humor award while we’re at it. Fast forward to about a year later:

Vanity Fair published a story in April about the Trump dossier that was backed by DNC/Clinton campaign money and designed to show Trump collusion with Russia (an inevitable conclusion when those financing the investigation are paying for that outcome). The investigator hired by the firm Dems paid had a number of sources:

And, perhaps most promising of all, he had access to the networks of well-placed Joes—to use the jargon of his former profession—he’d directed from his desk at London Station, assets who had their eyes and ears on the ground in Russia. How good were these sources? Consider what Steele would write in the memos he filed with Simpson: Source A—to use the careful nomenclature of his dossier—was “a senior Russian Foreign Ministry figure.” Source B was “a former top level intelligence officer still active in the Kremlin.” And both of these insiders, after “speaking to a trusted compatriot,” would claim that the Kremlin had spent years getting its hooks into Donald Trump.

Oh the irony: In order to try and prove Trump was colluding with Russia the DNC and Clinton campaign essentially had to collude with Russians. And it could get even thicker:

Tucker Carlson interviews House Intelligence Committee Rep. Devin Nunes on how the contents in what is dubbed the ‘Trump dossier’ led the Obama administration to use government justice resources to investigate the Trump campaign using unverified information gathered from a questionable source.

[…]

Nunes told Carlson he wants to find out if the FBI was able to obtain warrants using the dossier and if they opened a “counter-intelligence investigation” based on the unverified info. “So is there anything more terrifying than the prospect of an armed rogue agency,” Carlson said of the FBI. “I think that the challenge here is that if you had an unverified dossier paid for by political opponents, in this case, the Democratic party that the FBI is taking and using to open investigations into a campaign or into other Americans, we are on a slippery slope. I imagine this is what you see in third world countries where the party in power uses the intelligence services for their political gain. You don’t see that in the United States of America,” Nunes told Carlson on his FOX News show Wednesday night.

The predictable next step for Hillary is to do the three things she does best: Deny, deny and deny:

Hilary Clinton was unaware of dossier before it was published, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN https://t.co/EPv9aVltGm pic.twitter.com/iolxMw99yC — CNN (@CNN) October 26, 2017

Assume the position!

The DNC and Clinton campaign essentially paid millions to the law firm that subcontracted the dossier in an attempt to defeat Trump. For $50 any street-level consultant could have told them “campaign in Wisconsin and don’t pledge to put coal workers out of jobs” and they’d have been better off. Aside from historic levels of hypocrisy, the Hillary Clinton campaign will end up being one of the most expensive political train wrecks in history.

On top of all that there’s another story brewing that involves the previous administration whose members are pointing “colluded with Russia” fingers at Republicans:

The Justice Department lifted a gag order that will allow a former FBI informant speak to congressional panels investigating an Obama-era deal in which a Russian-backed company was able to get control of a significant amount of the United States uranium supply. A DOJ spokesman late Wednesday cleared the way for the informant to disclose to the committees “any information or documents he has concerning alleged corruption or bribery involving transactions in the uranium market, including but not limited to anything related to Vadim Mikerin, Rosatom, Tenex, Uranium One, or the Clinton Foundation.”

Hillary as usual is shifting into full Sgt. Schultz mode when asked about that story as well, also saying “it’s the same baloney they’ve been peddling all these years”:

Not a convincing argument coming from somebody who in the last 30 years has peddled more baloney than Oscar Mayer.

In closing, I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention this from one year ago today:

Happy birthday to this future president. pic.twitter.com/JT3HiBjYdj — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 26, 2016

**Not pictured: A future president

The Clinton campaign’s Antares-sized overconfidence and arrogance are what cost them the election, but they blame Russia and Comey.

Happy Birthday to the winner of the popular vote @HillaryClinton! pic.twitter.com/VCgQ1AveyR — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 26, 2017

