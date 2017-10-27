Did You Know...

   

How eager is Debbie Wasserman Schultz to talk about the Trump dossier?

By Doug Powers  •  October 27, 2017 02:55 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

This week, one of the most dangerous places to be on Earth is standing in between Debbie Wasserman Schultz and an “exit” sign during a question about the Trump dossier:

Did DWS ever get her laptop back? Maybe that’s also on her mind.

Dems like DWS are always the smartest, most attentive and insightful people in any room (just ask them). That is until the sh*t goes down, and suddenly they don’t know anything about anything.

