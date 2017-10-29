Reality forces Dem Rep. Schiff to dial Russia rhetoric WAY back
**Written by Doug Powers
When the contents of the so-called Trump dossier came out, Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff was among those who were all over it, making claims like this as if it was a cold, hard fact:
Since then, some inconvenient facts have emerged that the Dems weren’t eager to disclose about the dossier:
This morning, Schiff completed his metamorphosis into the Nathan Thurm of the new millennium by saying we need to find out how much information in the dossier — the documents Dems like Schiff have cited over and over again as proof that Russia “hacked the election” — are even factual. And of course now it doesn’t matter who paid for it either:
.@RepAdamSchiff: Most important question about Trump dossier is not who paid for it, but "how much of it is true." https://t.co/IZULopcWfs pic.twitter.com/lunCH7E60S
— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) October 29, 2017
Also if you’re keeping score at home, cross off “Trump definitely colluded with Russia to defeat Hillary Clinton” and replace that with “no comment”:
Rep. Adam Schiff to @ThisWeekABC on whether special counsel is investigating Pres. Trump: "I can't answer that one way or the other." pic.twitter.com/M8xeuLCr7I
— ABC News (@ABC) October 29, 2017
That moment you realize all your old talking points are no longer usable:
