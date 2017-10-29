Did You Know...

   

Reality forces Dem Rep. Schiff to dial Russia rhetoric WAY back

Share
By Doug Powers  •  October 29, 2017 09:02 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

When the contents of the so-called Trump dossier came out, Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff was among those who were all over it, making claims like this as if it was a cold, hard fact:

null

Since then, some inconvenient facts have emerged that the Dems weren’t eager to disclose about the dossier:

null

null

This morning, Schiff completed his metamorphosis into the Nathan Thurm of the new millennium by saying we need to find out how much information in the dossier — the documents Dems like Schiff have cited over and over again as proof that Russia “hacked the election” — are even factual. And of course now it doesn’t matter who paid for it either:

Also if you’re keeping score at home, cross off “Trump definitely colluded with Russia to defeat Hillary Clinton” and replace that with “no comment”:

That moment you realize all your old talking points are no longer usable:

null

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Posted in: 2016 Campaign,Corruption,Democrats,Donald Trump
Printer Friendly

Some anniversaries Hillary Clinton is NOT going to remind everybody about

October 29, 2017 01:33 PM by Doug Powers

Approaching 1 full year of whining and finger-pointing

How eager is Debbie Wasserman Schultz to talk about the Trump dossier?

October 27, 2017 02:55 PM by Doug Powers

She knows nothing

Hillary Clinton, DNC locks to share ‘Psychological Projectors of the Decade’ award

October 26, 2017 10:20 AM by Doug Powers

She’s rubber, Trump’s glue…

Mass. chapter of anti-Trump Resistance to scream for impeachment help from sky gods

October 24, 2017 08:11 PM by Doug Powers

Issues to work through on election anniversary

Dare to dream: ‘Constitutional law expert’ lays out Hillary’s path to the WH

October 17, 2017 01:37 PM by Doug Powers

Don’t stop believing


Categories: 2016 Campaign, Democrats, Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton