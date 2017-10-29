Some anniversaries Hillary Clinton is NOT going to remind everybody about
**Written by Doug Powers
The traditional gift for a one-year anniversary is paper, so if you’re going to give Hillary Clinton a gift for this occasion, make it several boxes of tissues because she’s still crying about the election:
Saturday marked the one-year anniversary of when, with 11 days until Election Day, former FBI Director James Comey sent a letter to members of Congress informing them that the FBI learned of the “existence of emails that appear to be pertinent to the investigation” into then-Secretary of State Clinton’s use of a private email server.
“Oh is that today?” Clinton tweeted in response to FiveThirtyEight Editor-In-Chief Nate Silver’s tweet that Clinton would have won the 2016 election if not for Comey’s letter.
Hillary’s happy to have a pollster joining her in blaming the Comey letter for the fact they all totally misread America’s mood in 2016:
It’d be more helpful if Hillary could also help remind everybody when it’s the anniversary of a server being installed in her basement or the day hard drives were scrubbed, mobile devices hammered and gov’t emails were found on serial perv Anthony Weiner’s laptop — all things that sparked the investigation(s) in the first place. Or maybe Hill could serve up reminders when it’s the anniversary of the day she stood in coal country and pledged to put an entire industry out of work or called millions and millions of people deplorable. But of course not, because it’s always somebody else’s fault.
I can’t wait to see what Clinton says on the upcoming one-year anniversary of the election. She probably submitted a tweet for focus grouping months ago and it’ll no doubt be ready to go in a few days.
