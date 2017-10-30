Jimmy Kimmel to put Oscars celebs at ease by avoiding Weinstein material
News about Harvey Weinstein (and more recently Kevin Spacey) has meant some serious awkwardness for the Hollywood lefties who love to lecture America about morality. How will Jimmy Kimmel handle the situation early next year when he hosts the Oscars? Apparently by totally avoiding the subject. How brave!
Kimmel will host the 2018 Academy Awards and he said that it will not be a place to joke about Weinstein or the people who have or have not come forward with allegations.
“It’s not really a laughing matter. There’ll be a lot of people in that room who maybe have been through experiences with him, and that’s not something I want them to relive on the night they get their Oscar.”
There will probably be many more hypocrites who knew how the Hollywood mogul operated these past few decades but said nothing in that audience than Weinstein victims, and if Kimmel says nothing, that’s got more to do with the reason. That’s a strange way to avoid an elephant in a room coming from the late-night host CNN dubbed as this:
How Jimmy Kimmel became America's conscience https://t.co/iwcMgc8X6q pic.twitter.com/L6bOgqkktS
— CNN (@CNN) October 4, 2017
Actually, CNN, that should be “Hollywood’s conscience.”
I’ll bet anything if the auditorium were peppered with people who had been victims of a Republican serial sexual harasser Kimmel would find time for a few hard-hitting jokes about the situation.
