Confirmed: Hillary dressing up as ‘bitterness and frustration’ for Halloween

**Written by Doug Powers

It’s been almost a full year since the election, and it’s good to see that Hillary Clinton’s let it go and moved on. Just kidding!

Hillary Clinton didn’t get to be president in real life — so how about for Halloween?

Asked onstage at the Auditorium Theatre on Monday night what costume she was planning to wear for Halloween, the vanquished Democratic presidential candidate appeared momentarily flummoxed.

“I have to start thinking about it,” she said. “I think I will maybe come as the president!”

Cue laughter and applause from a downtown Chicago theater packed with nearly 4,000 Clinton fans who paid $90 or more to hear her promote her account of the 2016 election, “What Happened.”