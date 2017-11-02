Chuck Schumer knows when attacks should and shouldn’t be politicized
After the terrorist attack in New York City on Tuesday, Sen. Chuck Schumer made it clear he didn’t enjoy President Trump calling him out, along with a program he championed:
The terrorist came into our country through what is called the "Diversity Visa Lottery Program," a Chuck Schumer beauty. I want merit based.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017
“Diversity Lottery” sounds like it could be the title of a newly discovered unpublished George Orwell manuscript, but I digress. Schumer took offense at what he considered the politicization of the attack:
My full statement in response to President Trump’s proposed funding cuts to anti-terrorism efforts: pic.twitter.com/L0S6K1WkLX
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 1, 2017
I guess it's not too soon to politicize a tragedy.
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 1, 2017
That said, some attacks should be politicized, according to Schumer as evidenced by a floor speech he delivered after the Las Vegas mass shooting (h/t @HashtagGriswold):
We’ve heard it said over and over again that now is not the time to talk about gun safety because it would “politicize” the tragedy. My friend, the Majority Leader, said no less than three times at his press conference yesterday that it was premature and inappropriate to talk about any legislative solutions to the epidemic of gun violence.
As Martin Luther King said in his letter from the Birmingham jail, ‘Not now means never—wait means never, that’s what he said, “’Wait’ has almost always meant ‘never.’” And that’s what our Republican—they don’t want ot talk about it today, tomorrow, next week, next month, or next year.
And we know why they don’t want to talk about it. They know the country is totally against their view.
Schumer’s picture now appears in the dictionary under both “hypocrite” and “projection (psychological)”:
Stay shameless, Chuck!
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
