Donna Brazile spills Dem Party’s beans while jumping ship

By Doug Powers • November 2, 2017 11:19 AM

Former DNC interim chair Donna Brazile has rolled over on just about every major figure in the Democratic Party in excerpts from her new book, which Brazile hopes is sturdy enough to take shelter under as the Russia narrative collapses right on top of them. There’s also some unintentional humor in it all:

Brazile: When I was asked to run the DNC, I stumbled onto a shocking truth about the Clinton campaign. https://t.co/ODpvvlS46j — POLITICO Magazine (@POLITICOMag) November 2, 2017

Ha! Did your BS Detector go off too? Any Dem insider who claims to have been suddenly caught off guard by how the Clintons have operated for decades is as big a liar as the Clintons themselves, but getting caught red-handed rigging a nominating process will work wonders for jostling your awareness. Even with that in mind, it’s a “pass the popcorn” moment for the ages to see how Brazile borrowed Hillary’s hard drive hammer and took it to her entire party:

I had promised Bernie when I took the helm of the Democratic National Committee after the convention that I would get to the bottom of whether Hillary Clinton’s team had rigged the nomination process, as a cache of emails stolen by Russian hackers and posted online had suggested. I’d had my suspicions from the moment I walked in the door of the DNC a month or so earlier, based on the leaked emails. But who knew if some of them might have been forged? I needed to have solid proof, and so did Bernie. So I followed the money. My predecessor, Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, had not been the most active chair in fundraising at a time when President Barack Obama’s neglect had left the party in significant debt. As Hillary’s campaign gained momentum, she resolved the party’s debt and put it on a starvation diet. It had become dependent on her campaign for survival, for which she expected to wield control of its operations. Debbie was not a good manager. She hadn’t been very interested in controlling the party—she let Clinton’s headquarters in Brooklyn do as it desired so she didn’t have to inform the party officers how bad the situation was. How much control Brooklyn had and for how long was still something I had been trying to uncover for the last few weeks.

Brazile also helps show how the DNC/Hillary campaign accusations of Trump/Russia collusion and election rigging were projections of the highest order:

I had tried to search out any other evidence of internal corruption that would show that the DNC was rigging the system to throw the primary to Hillary, but I could not find any in party affairs or among the staff. I had gone department by department, investigating individual conduct for evidence of skewed decisions, and I was happy to see that I had found none. Then I found this agreement. The funding arrangement with HFA and the victory fund agreement was not illegal, but it sure looked unethical. If the fight had been fair, one campaign would not have control of the party before the voters had decided which one they wanted to lead. This was not a criminal act, but as I saw it, it compromised the party’s integrity.

Donna couldn’t find any other evidence to indicate the party would tip the scales in Hillary’s favor? I think she forgot about a big indicator shortly before she became the head of the DNC:

Odds of that detail being mentioned in an ironic fashion in her book? About the same as Hillary admitting she only lost because of Hillary.

And finally, Brazile offered solid evidence that Russian influence put Donald Trump in the White House. Just kidding!

Instead he asked me what I thought Hillary’s chances were. The polls were unanimous in her winning but what, he wanted to know, was my own assessment? I had to be frank with him. I did not trust the polls, I said. I told him I had visited states around the country and I found a lack of enthusiasm for her everywhere. I was concerned about the Obama coalition and about millennials.

The Russians worked in mysterious ways!

If you don’t have time to read the whole thing, Michelle summed up the Politico article nicely:

Donna Brazile spills the beans. In other words:

Leaking rat rats out fellow rats to save her rat's ass. https://t.co/ZG19mic3CH — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) November 2, 2017

And the DNC won’t be throwing her any life preservers, so it’ll be interesting to see how they now attempt to smear one of their own (just to be safe, Donna should use the “buddy system” for all travels until further notice). Brazile’s book is titled, appropriately enough, “Hacks.”

