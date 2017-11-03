Did You Know...

   

Media can’t stop dropping firecrackers down their own shorts trying to ‘get’ Trump

Share
By Doug Powers  •  November 3, 2017 05:24 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

Trump hatred can cause some of his media critics to get so far out in front of their skis that they faceplant into the moon. Case-in-point, this GQ article in which the president was called out for what the article claimed in part was selective support for the death penalty after attacks. This has to be among my top five favorite corrections of all time:

Edit: An earlier version of this article used a headline noting that Trump had publicly called for the death penalty in the New York attack, but not the Las Vegas shooting in particular. That discrepancy is probably related to the fact that the Las Vegas shooter is dead. We regret the error.

Yeah, “probably.”

Dramatization of another backfired media “gotcha” attempt on Trump:

Here’s the bonus: A Wall Street Journal reporter did something similar on MSNBC Thursday:

These people are so obsessed that they’ve turned themselves into media versions of Wile E. Coyote, and anvils they ordered from “ACME” keep falling on their own heads.

(h/t Twitchy)

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Posted in: Donald Trump,Media,Media Bias
Printer Friendly

Donna Brazile spills Dem Party’s beans while jumping ship

November 2, 2017 11:19 AM by Doug Powers

Here’s where the REAL “collusion” existed

Steyer’s ‘impeach Trump’ petition gets LOTS of signatures, meaning… well, nothing

October 31, 2017 09:34 PM by Doug Powers

All show, no “go”

Some anniversaries Hillary Clinton is NOT going to remind everybody about

October 29, 2017 01:33 PM by Doug Powers

Approaching 1 full year of whining and finger-pointing

Reality forces Dem Rep. Schiff to dial Russia rhetoric WAY back

October 29, 2017 09:02 AM by Doug Powers

Danger: Watch for falling narrative

CNN spins Dems’ Russia narrative collapse as only they (and the MSM) can

October 28, 2017 05:20 PM by Doug Powers

Speaking of “scripts”…


Categories: Corruption, Democrats, Donald Trump, GOP, Hillary Clinton, Media, Media Bias