Media can’t stop dropping firecrackers down their own shorts trying to ‘get’ Trump

Trump hatred can cause some of his media critics to get so far out in front of their skis that they faceplant into the moon. Case-in-point, this GQ article in which the president was called out for what the article claimed in part was selective support for the death penalty after attacks. This has to be among my top five favorite corrections of all time:

Edit: An earlier version of this article used a headline noting that Trump had publicly called for the death penalty in the New York attack, but not the Las Vegas shooting in particular. That discrepancy is probably related to the fact that the Las Vegas shooter is dead. We regret the error.

Yeah, “probably.”

Dramatization of another backfired media “gotcha” attempt on Trump:

Here’s the bonus: A Wall Street Journal reporter did something similar on MSNBC Thursday:

VIDEO: Reporter actually criticizes Trump for not demanding death penalty for ALREADY DEAD Las Vegas mass killer pic.twitter.com/E9oTu1puzT — Rich Noyes (@RichNoyes) November 2, 2017

These people are so obsessed that they’ve turned themselves into media versions of Wile E. Coyote, and anvils they ordered from “ACME” keep falling on their own heads.

