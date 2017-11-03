Look to Elizabeth Warren then vs. now for some (f)rigging hilarity

By Doug Powers • November 3, 2017 03:35 PM

Here’s Sen. Elizabeth “Dances With Identity Fraud” Warren in October of 2016:

It's not rigged, @realDonaldTrump. You're losing fair & square. Put on your big-boy pants because this is what accountability looks like. — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) October 19, 2016

Fast forward to just over a year later after the Donna Brazile’s claims of DNC pulling strings to make sure the nomination went to Hillary Clinton:

Asked Thursday by CNN’s Jake Tapper whether she believes that the Democratic campaign organization was tipped in favor of Clinton over her primary opponent, independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Warren responded without hesitation: “Yes.”

“But what we’ve got to do as Democrats now is we’ve got to hold this party accountable,” Warren said. The Massachusetts Democrat is seen as a possible presidential contender in 2020 and beyond. Tapper then asked, “Do you agree with the notion that it was rigged?” And Warren responded simply: “Yes.”

This kind of stuff should all be packaged up as one of those “life comes at you fast” commercials.



