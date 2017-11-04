What happened!? Pelosi, Mook ready to leave 2016 behind. Now.

By Doug Powers • November 4, 2017 03:18 PM

After Hillary Clinton’s election loss, her campaign quickly released a “Trump colluded with Russia” narrative that so many in the media were happy to run with. Nancy Pelosi and Clinton’s former campaign manager Robby Mook were among those who kept the talking point alive over the course of (much of) the ensuing year:

.@realDonaldTrump must not be allowed to wriggle out of his duty to hold Russia accountable. #ProtectOurDemocracy https://t.co/00WST3ae3Y pic.twitter.com/55tAxAXlFj — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) August 2, 2017

The revelation that the Trump Campaign eagerly intended to possibly collude with Russia is deeply disturbing. #ProtectOurDemocracy — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) July 13, 2017

.@RobbyMook says it's "disturbing" that at every juncture, "the Trump campaign gets closer and closer to Russia." https://t.co/M1ntrZEBAt — New Day (@NewDay) July 10, 2017

Russians meddled in our election to undermine trust in our democracy and media. If Congress doesn't act, they will undermine justice, too — Robby Mook (@RobbyMook) May 10, 2017

But then Donna Brazile’s book came out in which she accused the Hillary Clinton camp of basically having colluded with the DNC to block any chance Bernie Sanders might have had of winning the nomination.





MOOK: I feel like all this is water under the bridge. And Donna Brazile has served our party for 30 years. She’s been a champion for Democrats. It was my honor and my privilege to work with her as chair of our party. I look forward to working with Donna — COOPER: Do you think it was appropriate for her to do that about a town hall question? MOOK: I don’t honestly know the specifics of it. It sounds like CNN looked into it and took action as they saw fit. But again, Anderson, I’m not just interested in these things in the past. This is why we got to move beyond 2016. We have a governor’s election less than a week away in Virginia. We’ve got critical midterm elections.

What say you now, Rep. Pelosi? Time to dig deep into the allegations in Brazile’s book and reveal exactly who and where the real “collusion” existed? Rep. Pelosi!?

Nancy Pelosi on Hillary Clinton rigging the DNC: "I’m Not Interested In What Went On Within The DNC During Dem Primary". pic.twitter.com/LL9LcaAmzI — Wired Sources (@WiredSources) November 3, 2017

Listen carefully and in the background you can hear the entire Democrat 2016 loss narrative collapsing.

