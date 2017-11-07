John Kerry slams Trump for ruining N. Korea’s disinterest in getting nukes

**Written by Doug Powers

This is the quintessential John Kerry response to a question about a rogue regime that got even more rogue-ish during eight years of hope, change, appeasement, strongly worded letters, red lines, hashtags, James Taylor concerts and pallets of cash:

Former Secretary of State John Kerry said in an interview scheduled to air Monday that President Trump’s rhetoric has given North Korea a reason to say it needs to acquire a nuclear weapon.

“I think what the president needs to do is make sure he’s not feeding into North Korea’s fear of regime change, or of you know — a unilateral attack, or otherwise,” Kerry told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour.

“And I think the rhetoric to date has frankly stepped over the line with respect to the messages that are being sent. It’s given North Korea a reason to say ‘Hey we need a bomb because if we don’t have a bomb, we’re going to — you know — not be able to protect themselves and they’ll come after us.’”