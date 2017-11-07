There’s a buried lede in this Trump/Obamacare shocker
|Tweet
**Written by Doug Powers
Hey, isn’t it amazing what a government mandate can accomplish with very little promotional effort!
ObamaCare signups set new record despite Trump slashing promotion budget by 90 percent: https://t.co/ugVXgeyPRh pic.twitter.com/BcXErgY8IR
— The Hill (@thehill) November 7, 2017
The Hill is making a point here, but I’m not sure it’s the one they think it is:
A record number of people signed up for ObamaCare in the first few days of open enrollment this year compared to the same period in previous years, several sources close to the process told The Hill.
The surge in sign-ups, which was confirmed by an administration official, comes despite fears from Democrats that enrollment would fall off due to the Trump administration’s cutbacks in outreach and advertising.
Buried lede: Government spending to advertise something people are required by law to purchase is a waste of taxpayer money.
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
John Kerry slams Trump for ruining N. Korea’s disinterest in getting nukes
November 7, 2017 08:37 AM by Doug Powers
Look to Elizabeth Warren then vs. now for some (f)rigging hilarity
November 3, 2017 03:35 PM by Doug Powers
Media can’t stop dropping firecrackers down their own shorts trying to ‘get’ Trump
November 3, 2017 05:24 AM by Doug Powers
Donna Brazile spills Dem Party’s beans while jumping ship
November 2, 2017 11:19 AM by Doug Powers
Steyer’s ‘impeach Trump’ petition gets LOTS of signatures, meaning… well, nothing
October 31, 2017 09:34 PM by Doug Powers
Categories: 2016 Campaign, Democrats, Donald Trump