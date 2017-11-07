Did You Know...

   

There’s a buried lede in this Trump/Obamacare shocker

Share
By Doug Powers  •  November 7, 2017 09:52 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

Hey, isn’t it amazing what a government mandate can accomplish with very little promotional effort!

The Hill is making a point here, but I’m not sure it’s the one they think it is:

A record number of people signed up for ObamaCare in the first few days of open enrollment this year compared to the same period in previous years, several sources close to the process told The Hill.

The surge in sign-ups, which was confirmed by an administration official, comes despite fears from Democrats that enrollment would fall off due to the Trump administration’s cutbacks in outreach and advertising.

Buried lede: Government spending to advertise something people are required by law to purchase is a waste of taxpayer money.

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Posted in: Donald Trump,Health care,Media
Printer Friendly

John Kerry slams Trump for ruining N. Korea’s disinterest in getting nukes

November 7, 2017 08:37 AM by Doug Powers

Quintessential Kerry

Look to Elizabeth Warren then vs. now for some (f)rigging hilarity

November 3, 2017 03:35 PM by Doug Powers

Hahaha!

Media can’t stop dropping firecrackers down their own shorts trying to ‘get’ Trump

November 3, 2017 05:24 AM by Doug Powers

Oops

Donna Brazile spills Dem Party’s beans while jumping ship

November 2, 2017 11:19 AM by Doug Powers

Here’s where the REAL “collusion” existed

Steyer’s ‘impeach Trump’ petition gets LOTS of signatures, meaning… well, nothing

October 31, 2017 09:34 PM by Doug Powers

All show, no “go”


Categories: 2016 Campaign, Democrats, Donald Trump