Donna Brazile penning book to refute claims made in her previous book
**Written by Doug Powers
As of now, the above headline is a semi-joke, but that’s pretty much what Brazile is doing while on her book tour:
In an appearance on The View Tuesday, former Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairwoman Donna Brazile attempted to walk back her book’s bombshell revelation that Clinton’s team had control over the DNC long before she had secured the nomination and had rigged the primary. Brazile argued that she’d never used the word “rigged” in her book, a claim refuted by the excerpt of her book in Politico.
[…]
“First of all, I never used the word ‘rigged’ in my book. I said that — I used the word ‘cancer’ in that I was uncomfortable with the cancer that I found when I became chair.”
[…]
But in the excerpt of Brazile’s book published in Politico last week Brazile uses the terms “rigged” and “rigging” and suggests she found proof that the process had been rigged for Clinton.
Brazile’s book is titled “Hacks,” and the follow-up will be called “How I Backpedaled FAST!”
