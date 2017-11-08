Did You Know...

   

Yowza: USA Today confirms why media and gun tutorials are a toxic mix

By Doug Powers  •  November 8, 2017 06:26 PM

It’s a certainty that when the mainstream media tries to offer tutorials about guns, they end up looking like such clowns that they get job offers from the Shrine Circus. Check out USA Today’s animated graphic about the gun used by the Sutherland Springs, Texas mass murderer along with attachments they think he could have used:

Did you catch this doozy?

I think I saw Chainsaw Bayonet open for Motorhead in ’78.

USA Today then tried to walk it back:

Tweet that should have been sent: “Yeah, we’ve seen way too many zombie movies.”

(h/t Twitchy)

**Written by Doug Powers

