Did You Know...

   

‘Scream helplessly at the sky’ event fails to remove Trump from office

Share
By Doug Powers  •  November 9, 2017 05:52 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

Trump-triggered lefties were told if their barbaric yawps were loud enough, Hillary Clinton would become president. Much to The Resistance’s surprise though — after screaming their lungs out on the one-year anniversary of the night Hillary shotgunned an entire box of Franzia Sunset Blush in a darkened NYC hotel room while driving a knife through a pillow sporting a crude drawing of James Comey — the despondent howls were futile:

People across the country gathered Wednesday night to scream into the sky to mark the anniversary of Donald Trump’s victory in the 2016 presidential election.

Thousands were expected to attend events planned in New York City, Philadelphia, Dallas and other major cities. The idea was self-explanatory, as people came to public gathering places, looked to the sky and let out a yell.

You could hear these people all the way to Anthony Weiner’s prison cell and Wisconsin:

Political activism by screaming helplessly at the sky… just as the Founders envisioned!

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Posted in: 2016 Campaign,Democrats,Donald Trump,Hillary Clinton
Printer Friendly

Donna Brazile penning book to refute claims made in her previous book

November 8, 2017 05:53 AM by Doug Powers

All bases covered

Satire DOA: Team Hillary names Donna Brazile as part of massive Russia collusion cabal

November 5, 2017 09:29 AM by Doug Powers

Dasvidaniya, Donna!

What happened!? Pelosi, Mook ready to leave 2016 behind. Now.

November 4, 2017 03:18 PM by Doug Powers

Of course

Look to Elizabeth Warren then vs. now for some (f)rigging hilarity

November 3, 2017 03:35 PM by Doug Powers

Hahaha!

Donna Brazile spills Dem Party’s beans while jumping ship

November 2, 2017 11:19 AM by Doug Powers

Here’s where the REAL “collusion” existed


Categories: 2016 Campaign, Corruption, Democrats, Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton