‘Scream helplessly at the sky’ event fails to remove Trump from office

By Doug Powers • November 9, 2017 05:52 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

Trump-triggered lefties were told if their barbaric yawps were loud enough, Hillary Clinton would become president. Much to The Resistance’s surprise though — after screaming their lungs out on the one-year anniversary of the night Hillary shotgunned an entire box of Franzia Sunset Blush in a darkened NYC hotel room while driving a knife through a pillow sporting a crude drawing of James Comey — the despondent howls were futile:

People across the country gathered Wednesday night to scream into the sky to mark the anniversary of Donald Trump’s victory in the 2016 presidential election. Thousands were expected to attend events planned in New York City, Philadelphia, Dallas and other major cities. The idea was self-explanatory, as people came to public gathering places, looked to the sky and let out a yell.

You could hear these people all the way to Anthony Weiner’s prison cell and Wisconsin:

Rage Against The Machine! NYC protesters scream at sky to mark year since Trump’s election: https://t.co/NZwUtnS52p pic.twitter.com/ntAWoQAB9C — Ruptly (@Ruptly) November 9, 2017

This whole "scream helplessly at the sky in anniversary of the election" thing is one of the funniest things I've seen 😂😂😂😂#TrumpDerangementSyndrome pic.twitter.com/JdgqAE7im6 — Liberal Logic 🇺🇸 (@LiberalLogic123) November 9, 2017

Today in Weird Philly: a handful of people showed up for a semi-viral event to “scream helplessly at the sky” on the anniversary of Trump’s election (including a couple dozen gleeful Young Republicans, handing out earplugs) https://t.co/AfYFsY0Obo pic.twitter.com/lLBDbV1M27 — Aubrey Whelan (@aubreyjwhelan) November 8, 2017

Literally wiping the tears from my eyes. This is so funny. OMG. #WailingWankers pic.twitter.com/tApBJKYv7q — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 9, 2017

Protester at "scream at the sky" event tells Jesse Watters to 'go f— yourself' pic.twitter.com/bOLR7xuVWf — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) November 9, 2017

Political activism by screaming helplessly at the sky… just as the Founders envisioned!

