Hollywood helping Dems win back heartland with movie about Wendy Davis
**Written by Doug Powers
Sandra Bullock is set to star in a movie about Wendy Davis’s partial-birth abortion filibuster. The unofficial running title of the film is “How Trump Won a 2nd Term” and should be released just in time to ensure Dem candidates lose red states even worse than the last time:
Sandra Bullock will star in the spec “Let Her Speak” as Texas senator Wendy Davis, whose 11-hour filibuster helped stall an anti-abortion bill in the Texas state house.
Todd Black and Jason Blumenthal are on board to produce through their Escape Artists banner.
At the time, Davis was a little known Democratic senator who soon became a national icon on the subject of abortion after filibustering for 11 hours in order to stall a bill, and ultimately delaying its passage beyond the midnight deadline for the end of the legislative session. The bill would have included more restrictive abortion regulations for Texas and would have closed all abortion clinics in the state.
I can’t wait to see how Hollywood glorifies somebody trying to keep late-term abortions legal as a “win” for freedom. Maybe they should just set the nauseating Center for Medical Progress undercover videos to the “Rocky” theme song and save some money on production costs.
