‘WHAT network news bias,’ example #3,642

As is often the case, evidence of MSM bias often isn’t found in what they do cover, but what they don’t.

The wind-up from Newsbusters:

If there was any doubt about the liberal media’s double-standard when it comes to policing politicians’ character, the last 24 hours have made it clear: All three networks have given heavy coverage to the serious accusations against a Republican Senate candidate, while the ongoing federal trial of a Democratic Senator has been largely hidden from view.

And the pitch:

Democratic Senator Bob Menendez from New Jersey has now been on trial for 65 days. Menendez has been charged with taking tens of thousands of dollars in bribes in exchange for political favors. Yet, in all that time, ABC World News Tonight, CBS Evening News and NBC Nightly News haven’t even mentioned the trial once. NBC’s Today also hasn’t covered this trial at all, while ABC’s Good Morning America and CBS This Morning have managed to give it one story each (1 minute, 48 seconds for ABC and 22 seconds for CBS).

Even Sgt. Schultz would tell these clowns they’re WAY overdoing it on the selective willful ignorance shtick.

