Joe Biden still go-to guy for making a fool of himself about guns

By Doug Powers • November 14, 2017 07:57 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

It’s been a while since Joe “fire the shotgun through the door” Biden has been given the opportunity to offer his Wiley Coyote-esque advice about firearms. On the Today Show Tuesday morning, Biden was totally cornered by a rather simple question, so he did something a career politician has been trained to do: Try and dodge it:

During an interview on NBC’s “Today” show, an audience member asked Biden asked how he would “justify the Democratic view on gun control when the shooter was stopped by a man who was legally licensed to carry a gun.” But Biden talked more broadly about the need for gun control. “First of all, the kind of gun he was carrying, he shouldn’t be carrying,” Biden said in an apparent reference to the Texas church shooter. He then mentioned a gun control law he had introduced while in the Senate.

The shooter used an AR-15, and the question was about the man who ultimately made the gunman flee by shooting him — with his AR-15. Biden answered that the killer “shouldn’t be carrying” that gun, but the man who stopped him was also carrying it. Hey Joe, what the shooter “shouldn’t” have been doing was killing people with it!

Here’s Biden trying to dodge a car but instead jumping in front of a bus in the process:

Too bad nobody had time to make Biden, who of course called for more national gun control laws, dodge another question about the failure of his beloved federal bureaucracy in this particular case.

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe