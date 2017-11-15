Judicial nominee’s ‘right to marry bacon’ joke had Sen. Pat Leahy sizzling mad
**Written by Doug Powers
How many times can satire die this year? New records are being set daily.
In 2015, then Texas Supreme Court Judge Don Willett, known for being snarky on Twitter, tweeted this:
I could support recognizing a constitutional right to marry bacon. pic.twitter.com/HKPW6tE4H6
— Justice Don Willett (@JusticeWillett) April 30, 2015
As the Founders intended!
It couldn’t have been a more obvious joke, but now that Willett’s a nominee to serve on the Fifth Circuit Court, Dems have to throw everything at the wall to see what sticks. Vermont lefty Sen. Pat Leahy didn’t find that funny, not one bit!
Patrick Leahy, a top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Wednesday questioned a federal judgeship nominee’s ability to interpret Supreme Court precedent over a tweet about wanting a constitutional right to marry bacon.
Texas Supreme Court Justice Don Willett, who has been nominated to serve as United States Circuit Judge for the Fifth Circuit, wrote on Twitter in 2015 around the same time as the Supreme Court decision that legalized same-sex marriage that “I could support recognizing a constitutional right to marry bacon,” alongside an image of crackling breakfast dish.
In Wednesday’s confirmation hearing, Leahy suggested that the bacon tweet showed Willett’s disdain for the Supreme Court decision in Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriages.
“I don’t think one would see that as praising the Supreme Court decisions,” Leahy said of the tweet.
Willett explained that he meant the tweet as a mild joke to lighten the tension in a tense political climate.
That’s the Senate committee hearing equivalent of an old man yelling at a cloud.
I know what my response to Leahy would have been…
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
