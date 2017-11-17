Hillary Clinton’s election loss denial circus enters 2nd year

By Doug Powers • November 17, 2017 07:45 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

Everybody remembers this Hillary Clinton classic from a couple weeks before the 2016 presidential election:

Donald Trump refused to say that he’d respect the results of this election. That’s a direct threat to our democracy. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 24, 2016

That’s right up there with Hillary’s other all-time classics such as “like with a cloth or something” and “of course I believed Bill when he said the reason he was spotted in Vegas with no pants was that he’d generously donated his to a homeless person.”

But Hillary showed this week that she has no intention of applying any statute of limitations to her scapegoating and denial. If you’re keeping a timeline, Clinton’s excuse parade has now entered its second year:

In an interview with Mother Jones in downtown Manhattan, Clinton said Russian meddling in the election “was one of the major contributors to the outcome.” The Russians used “weaponized false information,” she said, in “a very successful disinformation campaign” that “wasn’t just influencing voters—it was determining the outcome.” Republican efforts to make it harder to vote—through measures such as voter ID laws, shortened early voting periods, and new obstacles to registration—likewise “contributed to the outcome,” Clinton said. These moves received far less attention than Russian interference but arguably had a more demonstrable impact on the election result. According to an MIT study, more than 1 million people did not vote in 2016 because they encountered problems registering or at the polls. Clinton lost the election by a total of 78,000 votes in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Here’s my favorite part of the interview: Why did she lose Wisconsin? Why, GOP voter suppression efforts of course:

“In a couple of places, most notably Wisconsin, I think it had a dramatic impact on the outcome,” Clinton said of voter suppression.

The GOP’s alleged voter suppression efforts were so successful they prevented Hillary from even entering the state to campaign!

