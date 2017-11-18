Emergency! Soros, Pelosi handing out new Resistance playbooks in Calif.

By Doug Powers • November 18, 2017 10:02 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

Is there a certain billionaire Dem Party puppet master out there who isn’t happy with his return on investment in recent years? It sounds like updated “Resistance” playbooks are being handed out in California this weekend:

Liberal billionaire George Soros and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi were listed as the main attractions Friday at a California gathering of the anti-Trump elite. The four-day event in Carlsbad, titled “Beyond #Resistance: Reclaiming our Progressive Future,” asked that guests refrain from contacting the media or posting to social media, the agenda shows. Other speakers appearing in person or via video were expected to include U.S. Sens. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Lujan, D-Minn.; and Democrats Gov. Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania and governor-elect Ralph Northam of Virginia. Special guest speakers were listed as CNN contributor Van Jones and Center for American Progress CEO Neera Tanden. The conference, which began Wednesday and runs through Saturday at La Costa Resort, was organized by the Democracy Alliance, a network of liberal donors

The Washington Free Beacon obtained the conference agenda (at least one progressive conference attendee possesses sensitive party material about as responsibly as Hillary Clinton handled classified emails):

The first page of the conference agenda, which was obtained by the Washington Free Beacon and can be viewed in its entirety below, lays out “participation guidelines,” explaining that the Democracy Alliance is a “safe place” for donors and activists to meet. Guests are instructed not to share members’ names with the press and not to post to any social media sites, to contact Democracy Alliance if “the media or a blogger” contacts them, and to “refrain from leaving sensitive materials out where others may find them.” This latter directive was ignored.

The Dems are always so open and honest about their true intentions that they have to try and keep them completely under wraps.

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe