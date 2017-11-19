10 months after 8 years of Obama, Joe Biden says America in grave danger
**Written by Doug Powers
Does Joe remember who was in charge for eight years up until January 20th? Maybe not:
Former Vice President Joe Biden lashed out at President Trump on Saturday for creating a “dangerous” climate in America.
Biden, while speaking about his upcoming book at the Miami Book Fair in Florida, paused to discuss the Trump administration. He accused the president of not caring about the working class voters that put him in the White House and said he and his advisors take advantage of “change and pain.”
“I think it’s one of the most dangerous times in modern history,” Biden said, according to the Miami Herald.
[…]
“Do you think [Trump] really cares about the kids I grew up with in Scranton, Pennsylvania, as far as their economic well being?” Biden said.
In 2012, Biden sounded the alarm that Mitt Romney was going to “put y’all back in chains,” but Joe obviously wanted to prove to the country that his demagoguery tank remains far from empty. The only way this would be “one of the most dangerous times in modern history” would be if all Americans collectively heeded Biden’s shotgun advice.
Besides, the last thing the world needs is another lecture about caring for the working class from a Dem who supported the 2016 candidate who pledged to put coal industry workers out of jobs.
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
