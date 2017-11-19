Epilogue XXIV: Hillary forgets different reason Bill ‘survived’ ’92 campaign

By Doug Powers • November 19, 2017 08:29 AM

A Clinton Foundation event marking the 25th anniversary of Bill’s 1992 campaign was scheduled before Hillary lost last November and when organizers were probably certain it would be a celebration of two presidents. Instead the event had all the positive energy of Hillary’s “victory” party after the election. But at least it was nice of Hillary to remind Bill that she had it so much tougher than he did:

“Unfortunately our body politic’s immune system has been impaired because there has been a concerted effort starting with the creation of the Fox network — it wasn’t there when Bill first ran, it was one of the reasons he probably survived, it was there when he ran the second time — it and all of its associated media outlets who are by no means delivering news. They are delivering partisan advocacy positions irrespective of the truth, the facts, the evidence,” Clinton said. “I think we’ve got to stand up regardless of what party regardless of our own ideological beliefs. A democracy depends on an informed citizenry that has access to accurate information. And I will tell you that there is no such thing as an alternative fact it does not exist in politics or in nature,” she continued.

The universe is one more Clinton lecture about “accurate information” away from collapsing into a black hole from which not even light or the sound of Bill saying “I did not have sexual relations with that woman” can escape. Hillary said a lack of Fox News back in ’92 was a reason Bill survived that campaign, but she totally ignored another reason: A wife who was ready, willing and able to shove many women under the bus so she (and he) could get a grip on power.

This is like hearing Bonnie & Clyde bitching about the rising crime rate:

Liberals really do lament a time when only their like-minded cronies had control of all major media outlets.

