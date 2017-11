Newsweek now considers Trump to be a member of *the family

By Doug Powers • November 20, 2017 08:17 PM

*The Manson family

Hell got a little more crowded yesterday after Charles Manson died, and Newsweek obviously just couldn’t help themselves, because nothing is too stupid anymore:

How murderer Charles Manson and President Donald Trump used similar language to gain followers https://t.co/SWNeoff4vY pic.twitter.com/pBPeHLXqAG — Newsweek (@Newsweek) November 20, 2017

For the article’s headline, Newsweek removed the word “similar”:

Have you ever used language? If so you might be just like Charles Manson!

